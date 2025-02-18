Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.21 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $210.33 million and $14.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,526,479,131 coins and its circulating supply is 14,427,179,131 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

