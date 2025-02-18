CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,916. The company has a market capitalization of $813.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

