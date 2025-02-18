Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Conifer Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Conifer has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,464. This trade represents a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

Conifer Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned 0.34% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

