Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,087,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 22,576,836 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.