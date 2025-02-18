Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 820 shares.The stock last traded at $183.32 and had previously closed at $182.18.

Moog Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average is $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Moog Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

