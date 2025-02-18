Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.26, but opened at $44.93. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 172,822 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $287.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 348,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,438,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

