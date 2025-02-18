Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

