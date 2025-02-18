Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at $208,631.78. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,102,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

CPZ stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 56,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,344. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

