Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

