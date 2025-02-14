First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.