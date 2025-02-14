V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $229.93 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.98 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

