V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 403,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,147,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 29,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.90 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.