Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wedbush

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 1,153,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 313,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

