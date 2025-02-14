Informatica’s (INFA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

INFA traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,945,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Informatica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

