Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $41.67. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 7,006 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSUN shares. Raymond James raised Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firstsun Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Featured Stories

