iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 265,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 244,109 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $57.58.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

