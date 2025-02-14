Larry Quinlan Sells 415 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.46, for a total transaction of $419,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,828.12. The trade was a 23.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total transaction of $418,075.15.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $989.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,075.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $969.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

