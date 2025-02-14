Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 302,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$16.52 million, a PE ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 2.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
