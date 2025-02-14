Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 259,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after buying an additional 253,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,473,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.