Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,555,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after buying an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

