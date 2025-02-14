Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409,432 shares in the company, valued at $158,386,797.44. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,080,100.00.

JFrog Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.71 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.