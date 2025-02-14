CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,068,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 157,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

