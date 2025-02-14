Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $47,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

