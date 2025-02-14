Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $45.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $45,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

