Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.24 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67.48 ($0.85), with a volume of 173356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.30 ($0.86).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
