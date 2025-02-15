Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.24 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67.48 ($0.85), with a volume of 173356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.30 ($0.86).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.06.

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

