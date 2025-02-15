Root Financial Partners LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

