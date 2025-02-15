Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.76 and last traded at $117.95. 18,338,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 23,799,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $585,479,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,150 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

