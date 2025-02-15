IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

