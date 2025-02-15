Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40), with a volume of 12828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Cake Box Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.60. The company has a market capitalization of £77.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 5.18 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cake Box had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Cake Box Holdings Plc will post 11.1000004 EPS for the current year.

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

