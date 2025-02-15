Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40), with a volume of 12828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.39).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOX
Cake Box Trading Down 1.3 %
Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 5.18 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cake Box had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Cake Box Holdings Plc will post 11.1000004 EPS for the current year.
Cake Box Company Profile
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.