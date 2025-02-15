Bull Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

