Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

BKHA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 319,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 91,112 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

