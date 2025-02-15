BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 3.2 %

BranchOut Food stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.86. BranchOut Food has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

