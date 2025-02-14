Equatorial Energia S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0015 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Equatorial Energia Trading Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS EQUEY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.