Equatorial Energia S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0015 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Equatorial Energia Trading Up 6.8 %
OTCMKTS EQUEY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
