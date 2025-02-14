Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE D opened at $56.69 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

