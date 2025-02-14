DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

VNQ opened at $92.05 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

