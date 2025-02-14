Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $22.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

