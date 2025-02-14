Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $3,692,880 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

