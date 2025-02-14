DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWB opened at $336.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $336.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

