Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after buying an additional 491,585 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 497,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $27.92 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.