WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

