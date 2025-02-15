WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 871,596 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,371,000. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,629,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 587,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,223,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.