Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $299.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $299.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

