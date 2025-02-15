LTG Capital LLC Buys 22,704 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

