White Pine Capital LLC Has $8 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $613.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

