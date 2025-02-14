Family Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

