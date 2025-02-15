Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

