Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

