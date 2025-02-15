156,445 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 199.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

