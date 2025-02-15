BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises about 0.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth $163,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $12.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

