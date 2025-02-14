HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 254.33% from the company’s previous close.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 464,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,919. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

